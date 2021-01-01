Banana Sundae reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Sundae.
Banana Sundae effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
5 people reported 23 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
40% of people report feeling creative
Paranoid
20% of people say it helps with paranoid
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
20% of people say it helps with arthritis
