Banana Sundae

SativaTHC 22%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Relaxed
Focused
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 5 reviews

Banana Sundae is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Banana Sundae - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Banana Sundae effects

5 people reported 23 effects
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
40% of people report feeling creative
Paranoid
20% of people say it helps with paranoid
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
20% of people say it helps with arthritis

