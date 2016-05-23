Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This weed is very good use when you’re stressed or can’t sleep. It relaxes you so much, it’s ideal for night use, not a good idea smoking it before going to a party.
Warning: Some people may feel dizzy.
I suffer from anxiety, but I have never felt anxious smoking Barbara so I was surprised to see the negatives on here. I feel rather happy and relaxed, and I sleep like a baby. This is definitely my go-to when I want to relax.
Unsure if my strain is the same but shes called orange Barbara... She tastes like tangerines... She helps me relax.... and i love her. Hope she's always available so I can toke happily ever after... The end
Picked up on a local island shop. Was stoked to get my hands on it after hearing about it. Bland boring bud .. not very good. Not sure why anyone would be so stoked for this. Maybe a different grower would do better . Dispensaries need to stop stocking sub meds like this.