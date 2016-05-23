ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for jpablo333
Member since 2017
An overwhelming sense of relaxation and serenity. Powerfull effects within minutes. Nothing else compares.
Avatar for D.J
Member since 2016
Awesome Strain...Shout out to Matt at The House Of The Great Gardner!!!...
Avatar for sugarbaby23
Member since 2018
simple but happy little strain!
Avatar for heitorhects
Member since 2018
This weed is very good use when you’re stressed or can’t sleep. It relaxes you so much, it’s ideal for night use, not a good idea smoking it before going to a party. Warning: Some people may feel dizzy.
Avatar for kjohanna
Member since 2017
I suffer from anxiety, but I have never felt anxious smoking Barbara so I was surprised to see the negatives on here. I feel rather happy and relaxed, and I sleep like a baby. This is definitely my go-to when I want to relax.
Avatar for ohgr696
Member since 2016
Unsure if my strain is the same but shes called orange Barbara... She tastes like tangerines... She helps me relax.... and i love her. Hope she's always available so I can toke happily ever after... The end
Avatar for phaty
Member since 2017
Picked up on a local island shop. Was stoked to get my hands on it after hearing about it. Bland boring bud .. not very good. Not sure why anyone would be so stoked for this. Maybe a different grower would do better . Dispensaries need to stop stocking sub meds like this.
