Batgirl is a sativa-dominant hybrid with beautiful effects. This Jack’s Cleaner and Blueberry cross brings out a unique and pleasant aroma of sweet berry and spicy chemicals. The strain’s hybrid effects express themselves as a heady euphoria that uplifts the mind while gently coating the body in calming haze. Weight can be felt on the eyelids as Batgirl circulates a warm, calming sensation through the body, making this strain ideal for consumers looking to shrug off stress and fatigue while improving mood.

Avatar for ThatGuy79
Member since 2015
Effects set in almost immediately, great bud if you need to relax after a long day.
Avatar for RbsMimi72
Member since 2018
Absolutely wonderful, great for my pain!
Lineage

Jack's Cleaner
Blueberry
Batgirl
