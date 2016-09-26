ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Cooke1982
Member since 2016
very relaxing. bought it for the name, stayed for the super mellow high
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for cambeck8
Member since 2018
Holy smokes my guy, I have a high tolerance but this whooped my butt. Absolutely love it.
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for crawling-hobbit
Member since 2017
Wow. Had this last night for bedtime use and after several hits, it was time for sleep! I have really bad insomnia, but batman kicked its a$$. No bad dreams either!
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for chiefbigbong
Member since 2017
This is one seriously heavy, hard-hitting indica. I have a high tolerance but one moderate size bowl of Batman OG sent me into a blissful, zoned out, almost trance-like haze for at least an hour. After that it settled into a smooth but strong indica high for another 90 minutes or so. Highly recommen...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for StackGreen86
Member since 2017
This bad boy will knock you down. It's an extremely potent strain that gives you a mind-numbing, zombie trance inducing stone. I only gave 4 stars because I don't prefer this kind of high, but if its what you want, you'll be one happy customer. Crystals everywhere, and even vaping it messed my lungs...
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for Gluemangoo
Member since 2017
It's the old school taste from back in the days 12 years ago. Full skunk and full bouquet in taste and flavor.
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed