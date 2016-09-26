Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is one seriously heavy, hard-hitting indica. I have a high tolerance but one moderate size bowl of Batman OG sent me into a blissful, zoned out, almost trance-like haze for at least an hour. After that it settled into a smooth but strong indica high for another 90 minutes or so. Highly recommen...
This bad boy will knock you down. It's an extremely potent strain that gives you a mind-numbing, zombie trance inducing stone. I only gave 4 stars because I don't prefer this kind of high, but if its what you want, you'll be one happy customer. Crystals everywhere, and even vaping it messed my lungs...