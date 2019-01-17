Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Created by Portland, Oregon’s Archive Seed Bank, Bazooka Joe G is a potent cross between Indiana Bubblegum and Face Off OG. The smell and flavor are sweet like bubblegum and cotton candy, while the high is potent, euphoric, and full-bodied.