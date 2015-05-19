Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The look was interesting at first. Thought it was like blueberry until you look closer. Totally a mind relaxer. Wrote a song and took care of some house duties that has been long over-due. That was all in a couple of days after trying it. Great stuff 👌🏾
B B King is a KOBE strain.B B will have you jamming and relaxing like John Coltrane or Miles Davis seeing musical notes in your sleep.Very Indica dominant just a slight cerebral to her.Buds were golf ball and smell so floral,pungent and skunky.Dont take much to put you on your az like GG or 9 pound ...