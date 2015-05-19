ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Mrodkush
Member since 2019
Fire stuff
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ManiacMarQ03
Member since 2018
The look was interesting at first. Thought it was like blueberry until you look closer. Totally a mind relaxer. Wrote a song and took care of some house duties that has been long over-due. That was all in a couple of days after trying it. Great stuff 👌🏾
CreativeRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for sonotkyle
Member since 2017
This is a violent strain. With amazing citrusy taste and a heavy hit . This stuff will get you motivated on a few hits but can put you out for the count.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DrShevek
Member since 2016
A great Indica. there's a little energy if you take a small hit. but a regular dose will put you into full sleepy time mode. a nice high, a mellow body relaxation. I really enjoy it.
Avatar for TedIn3dee
Member since 2017
B B King is a KOBE strain.B B will have you jamming and relaxing like John Coltrane or Miles Davis seeing musical notes in your sleep.Very Indica dominant just a slight cerebral to her.Buds were golf ball and smell so floral,pungent and skunky.Dont take much to put you on your az like GG or 9 pound ...
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Florist09
Member since 2015
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed