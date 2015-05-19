B.B. King, named in honor of the Blues musician and songwriter, is an indica-dominant strain bred by MTG Seeds that crosses Blackberry Kush and Space Monster. A sweet and earthy flavor ushers in B.B. King’s sedating effects, which lull both body and mind into deep relaxation. If sleep doesn’t hit you first, be prepared to address a ravenous appetite. This indica typically blooms with dark purple-tipped flowers, highlighting its contrasting blanket of white crystal resin.
B.B. King
Show all
write a review
Member since 2017
Member since 2017
Member since 2015
Member since 2015
Member since 2018
B.B. King