Kush Cleaner is a hybrid strain that combines Kush genetics with Jack’s Cleaner. Exactly which Kush was used in breeding this sativa-leaning strain is up for debate, but OG Kush, Ogre, and Purple Kush are all likely suspects. Its aroma is a strong mix of earthiness and pine, much like that of its Jack Herer ancestor. Expect Kush Cleaner to focus its efforts cerebrally, but its mellow relaxation will eventually permeate throughout the body, easing pain and tension.