Indica

Berry Melon-o

Terp Hogz (of Zkittlez fame) add another winner to their elite lineup. Berry Melon-o combines a Melon Bred doublecross with Blueberry Bred for the afternoon delight of your dreams. It’s a whole fruit basket of terps with blueberry, tropical, and a dash of doughy pepper. These chunky buds are a deep green with purple accents and a sheen of glassy trichomes—beautiful in the garden and in a bag. Berry Melon-o has a solid indica smoke with intense couchlock and deep mental relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Melon-o, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Berry Melon-o strain reviews

Really smooth warm like blueberry oatmeal before you know it your sleep
