Berry Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Berry Pie.
Berry Pie strain effects
Berry Pie strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
S........r
April 11, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
The aroma on this one is very impressive. This is boogie AF but when vaping it smells like the Baies candle from Diptyque. Perhaps I shouldn’t be so surprised, because “baies” is actually French for “berries.” The high makes me feel like I could be a stripper. I feel confident and euphoric. Calm but capable of exerting energy. This would be good for a yoga practice to some upbeat music if you don’t have a pole on hand. Good shit. Would recommend for lesbians and people working on intergenerational trauma issues. For music, pair with YRN by Migos.
M........y
December 19, 2020
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
It smelled amazing, had a berry taste not too heavy. It helped immensely with my scoliosis pain, and made me one happy girl! All my stress and anxiety just melted away along with my pain.
1........e
April 17, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
gas af feel like i coughed up a mf lung
m........1
February 26, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
My homie hit it and got straight BRICKED. It was super awkward because we certainly are not gay! Def a strain to smoke with ya bitch not the bros
j........t
April 7, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Berry Pie cured my laziness! I woke up this morning and sucked on my new Berry Pie cart like I’m Bill Clinton’s secretary, and after a few minutes of brewing and drinking my ever-important morning cup of coffee, I rose up out of my bed like the Undertaker, grabbed trash bags and cleaned my house. After weeks of looking like a frat house, I have finally won my grueling war against depression-induced laziness. Thank you, Zenithar, god of work, commerce, and presumably crops, for this cannablessing.
Y........0
December 17, 2020
Well I Got it as Berry Pie Fire but I'm sure it's the same thing. 1st off, just by looks alone A++ 🤩🤩 Wow Gorgeous Hues of Purple all Throughout with Hints of Blue , and Dark Green in the mix. It all Shimmers and truly Sparkles under a Flashlight with Orange Hairs all over that Just Stand out especially in contrast to the Darker Bud. 2 bowls & I feel nice , especially for a Sativa(I'm an indica smoker). The smell is sweet a lil gassy but Purpley goodness nevertheless. Didn't take more than a minute for the Euphoric Yet upbeat feeling to develop. I had that Feeling behind my eyeballs( like pressure), Usual for me when i smoke sativas,but this wasn't bad feeling or anything, just chill. The taste was nothing really Spectacular on first toke, but then the Sweetness came thru after both bowls and lingered for a while. That's a Bonus in my Book. Overall, i am very impressed and would def try this again , especially with friends (We will, eventually 😉)
S........7
July 17, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Definitely pretty asf to look at tight mid sized nuggs purples,ever so slightly blues of course green with orange/white hair jumping throughout. I’m a veteran smoker and this shit knocks me on my ass for at least 2-4 hrs if not doing anything wake up still buzzed but not overly tired. High just puts you in a everything is okay state. Oh the MUNCHIES are like no other
f........7
November 20, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
We can’t STOP laughing. Help SOS