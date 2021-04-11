Well I Got it as Berry Pie Fire but I'm sure it's the same thing. 1st off, just by looks alone A++ 🤩🤩 Wow Gorgeous Hues of Purple all Throughout with Hints of Blue , and Dark Green in the mix. It all Shimmers and truly Sparkles under a Flashlight with Orange Hairs all over that Just Stand out especially in contrast to the Darker Bud. 2 bowls & I feel nice , especially for a Sativa(I'm an indica smoker). The smell is sweet a lil gassy but Purpley goodness nevertheless. Didn't take more than a minute for the Euphoric Yet upbeat feeling to develop. I had that Feeling behind my eyeballs( like pressure), Usual for me when i smoke sativas,but this wasn't bad feeling or anything, just chill. The taste was nothing really Spectacular on first toke, but then the Sweetness came thru after both bowls and lingered for a while. That's a Bonus in my Book. Overall, i am very impressed and would def try this again , especially with friends (We will, eventually 😉)