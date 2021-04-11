Berry Pie reviews

Berry Pie strain effects

Reported by 46 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Hungry

Talkative

Berry Pie strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    18% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    10% of people say it helps with Depression

April 11, 2021
The aroma on this one is very impressive. This is boogie AF but when vaping it smells like the Baies candle from Diptyque. Perhaps I shouldn’t be so surprised, because “baies” is actually French for “berries.” The high makes me feel like I could be a stripper. I feel confident and euphoric. Calm but capable of exerting energy. This would be good for a yoga practice to some upbeat music if you don’t have a pole on hand. Good shit. Would recommend for lesbians and people working on intergenerational trauma issues. For music, pair with YRN by Migos.
50 people found this helpful
December 19, 2020
It smelled amazing, had a berry taste not too heavy. It helped immensely with my scoliosis pain, and made me one happy girl! All my stress and anxiety just melted away along with my pain.
27 people found this helpful
April 17, 2021
gas af feel like i coughed up a mf lung
24 people found this helpful
February 26, 2023
My homie hit it and got straight BRICKED. It was super awkward because we certainly are not gay! Def a strain to smoke with ya bitch not the bros
13 people found this helpful
April 7, 2023
Berry Pie cured my laziness! I woke up this morning and sucked on my new Berry Pie cart like I’m Bill Clinton’s secretary, and after a few minutes of brewing and drinking my ever-important morning cup of coffee, I rose up out of my bed like the Undertaker, grabbed trash bags and cleaned my house. After weeks of looking like a frat house, I have finally won my grueling war against depression-induced laziness. Thank you, Zenithar, god of work, commerce, and presumably crops, for this cannablessing.
8 people found this helpful
December 17, 2020
Well I Got it as Berry Pie Fire but I'm sure it's the same thing. 1st off, just by looks alone A++ 🤩🤩 Wow Gorgeous Hues of Purple all Throughout with Hints of Blue , and Dark Green in the mix. It all Shimmers and truly Sparkles under a Flashlight with Orange Hairs all over that Just Stand out especially in contrast to the Darker Bud. 2 bowls & I feel nice , especially for a Sativa(I'm an indica smoker). The smell is sweet a lil gassy but Purpley goodness nevertheless. Didn't take more than a minute for the Euphoric Yet upbeat feeling to develop. I had that Feeling behind my eyeballs( like pressure), Usual for me when i smoke sativas,but this wasn't bad feeling or anything, just chill. The taste was nothing really Spectacular on first toke, but then the Sweetness came thru after both bowls and lingered for a while. That's a Bonus in my Book. Overall, i am very impressed and would def try this again , especially with friends (We will, eventually 😉)
6 people found this helpful
July 17, 2022
Definitely pretty asf to look at tight mid sized nuggs purples,ever so slightly blues of course green with orange/white hair jumping throughout. I’m a veteran smoker and this shit knocks me on my ass for at least 2-4 hrs if not doing anything wake up still buzzed but not overly tired. High just puts you in a everything is okay state. Oh the MUNCHIES are like no other
6 people found this helpful
November 20, 2022
We can’t STOP laughing. Help SOS
5 people found this helpful

