Berry Punch

aka Blueberry Punch

Hybrid
Picture of Berry Punch
stock photo similar to berry punch
THC 14%CBD Myrcene

Berry Punch effects are mostly energizing.

Berry Punch potency is lower than average.

flavor & aroma
berry
top effect
focused
Berry Punch, also known as "Blueberry Punch," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan with Blueberry. The effects of Berry Punch are more energizing than calming. You can expect this strain to make you feel creative, energetic, and focused. Berry Punch is 14% THC, making it an ideal strain for new and experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant flavor of Berry Punch is berry, with earthy citrus undertones. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it gives them the munchies.

Berry Punch effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
25% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety

Berry Punch reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Berry
50% of people taste the flavor berry
Citrus
25% of people taste the flavor citrus
Earthy
25% of people taste the flavor earthy

Berry Punch terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Berry Punch is myrcene, followed by pinene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Pinene(pine)Caryophyllene(pepper)

Strain spotlight

