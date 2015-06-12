Big White is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines The White with Big Bud genetics. Bred by La Plata Labs, this strain began as an F1 hybrid created by Eclectic Genetics. La Plata Labs then refined and stabilized the genetics through generations of breeding and phenotype selection. This strain is known to produce large yields of sweet, sugary buds that express themselves in a variety of colors and carry a unique maple syrup flavor.

There is another known hybrid by the name of Big White. It is bred by Breeder’s Choice and its lineage is a combination of Power Plant and Chronic genetics.