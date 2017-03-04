ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bio-Diesel is an exceptional cannabis hybrid as evidenced by the 1st place title it earned at 2009’s 2nd Annual Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup. This four-way cross between Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, Original Diesel, and NYC Diesel excels at delivering both intense and balanced effects: an acute, speedy onset gravitates into numbing relaxation. The hybrid effects make this strain a reliable choice for mental and physical relief alike, so it’s no surprise that Bio-Diesel is cherished by cannabis connoisseurs.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1246 reported effects from 158 people
Euphoric 55%
Relaxed 55%
Happy 55%
Uplifted 49%
Energetic 33%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 4%

I just really liked the taste of Bio-Diesel. It's a taste I can't even describe.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
I came into Medicinal Wellness hoping to find someone with knowledge to what could help me with my glaucoma. I have found in my past experiences . I'm often driven in the wrong direction by unknowledgeable Budtenders. Right away I was greeted by two friendly female Budtenders. I was given the grand ...
Uplifted
I'm not a sativa smoker but this strain is exceptional. An instant cerebral high followed by a deep, relaxing body high that is great social smoke, this skunky strain is a must try.
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Nice taste, very strong smelling, instant mood changer in the way I went from moody to none-caring and happy :) Would recommend to anyone after a long, stressful day :D
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Unbelievable euphoria. I am quite susceptible to these effects since my tolerance is relatively low, I recommend smoking this strain slowly and in small amounts if your tolerance is low like mine - in other words smoke blunts and joints, not buckets and bongs. Unless of course you are a regular smok...
ArousedEuphoricSleepyTingly
