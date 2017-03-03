Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
One of the strongest, heavy-handed, euphoric strains I've encountered, even as a Cali native. Usually grown in boutique batches and a descendent of Sensi Seeds and their white label subsidiary, it is a hybrid with the infamous Black Domina and hard to find Afghan Kush - the most resinous of all afgh...
I have a very select process of grading different strains of M.J. based on myrcene,terpines etc. and found myself having a very hard time deciding 4 or 5 stars.What an amazing indica strain that is very euphoric and cerebral taking all body aches and pains away.Plus a truly old school "stoned" head ...