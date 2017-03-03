ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Afghan reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Afghan.

Avatar for CherryBin
Member since 2019
“Dope as fuck” - Lunatics
Avatar for nennycakes
Member since 2018
Gets you deeply, soulfully stoned.
Avatar for keenasena
Member since 2018
So far, Black Afghan is coming on top as one of my favs. I fall asleep, I stay asleep, I can't complain.
Avatar for PotHeadPossieChris
Member since 2018
Very Strong Aroma . Heavy but Smooth , gets you relaxed;Will have your appetite jumping .
Avatar for heattwave
Member since 2016
Great weed for a cookout. Induces laughter and cheeburger cheeburger munchies.
Avatar for FireMarshallBill
Member since 2016
One of the strongest, heavy-handed, euphoric strains I've encountered, even as a Cali native. Usually grown in boutique batches and a descendent of Sensi Seeds and their white label subsidiary, it is a hybrid with the infamous Black Domina and hard to find Afghan Kush - the most resinous of all afgh...
Avatar for BP702
Member since 2018
I have a very select process of grading different strains of M.J. based on myrcene,terpines etc. and found myself having a very hard time deciding 4 or 5 stars.What an amazing indica strain that is very euphoric and cerebral taking all body aches and pains away.Plus a truly old school "stoned" head ...
