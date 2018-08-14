ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Cannabinoids

Thought to have originated in Southern Oregon from an unknown breeder, Black Cherry Cheesecake is an indica-dominant hybrid that supposedly crosses Black Cherry Soda, Super Silver Haze, and Cheese. These large, pink-tinged purple flowers smell like cherries and sugar, and possess a flavor that is aptly described by the name. Black Cherry Cheesecake leaves users relatively clear-headed while providing strong, sedating body sensations that can make motivation difficult. 

    Avatar for HerbeHeureuse
    Member since 2016
    Today getting baked on an empty stomach vaping Black Cherry Cheesecake, a cartridge by C02. Not sure what I think of the C02 brand yet, but so far I like the feel and taste of the Select Strains cartridges better. CO2's tip is plastic and has a plastic looking encasement, and I think it is giving ...
    EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for PsychicDrFeelgood
    Member since 2016
    Feeling down? For whatever reason? Ice storm, rainy day, love life troubles... if you are down because of that thing, and you're like me, Black Cherry Cheesecake will lift you. That said, it'll take it's sweet cheese-cakey time doing so. Bcc is a creeper that keeps creeping, kind of like one of thos...
    CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
    Avatar for sweetbutter80
    Member since 2013
    This may be my fav strain to date. Kinda forget pain/nausea scale when I medicated round 2330? Takes 5-10 min to start working. Pain nausea gone. NO ANXIETY/PARANOIA (a must). Head buzz smooth & mellow. Def a worker bud but can go to sleep also after medicating. Body high dang near perfect. Tastes l...
    EnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
    Avatar for gatorhunts420
    Member since 2015
    Black Cherry Soda and cheese dominant this hybrid. The coverage of tricomes is on point. Super dense sticky and fucking tasty too!
    ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
    Avatar for BrettKBG
    Member since 2016
    I picked up some Black Cherry Cheesecake live resin while in Oregon. This strain has a complex terp profile that's sweet, and bready, sure to please unless you're just weird. As far as the effects go it makes for a very comfortable, warm sedation/relaxation. There's was some cerebral activity, bu...
    ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
    Lineage

    Black Cherry Soda
    Cheese
