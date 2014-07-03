Blackberry Rhino, also called Blackberry White, is a berry-flavored indica strain that combines Blackberry and White Rhino. Sometimes our indicas surprise us with uplifting, clear-headed effects, and you can count Blackberry Rhino among those subtly invigorating strains. Head-to-toe relaxation pours in over time, bringing relief to patients with pain, insomnia, appetite loss, and nausea.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
