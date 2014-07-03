ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blackberry Rhino, also called Blackberry White, is a berry-flavored indica strain that combines Blackberry and White Rhino. Sometimes our indicas surprise us with uplifting, clear-headed effects, and you can count Blackberry Rhino among those subtly invigorating strains. Head-to-toe relaxation pours in over time, bringing relief to patients with pain, insomnia, appetite loss, and nausea.

19 people reported 157 effects
Relaxed 84%
Happy 52%
Uplifted 36%
Euphoric 26%
Giggly 26%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 10%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

First strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Second strain parent
White Rhino
parent
Blackberry Rhino
Strain child
Merlot OG
child

New Strains Alert: Berry Bomb, Cream Caramel, Outlaw, Blackberry Rhino, and Phantom Cookies
New Strains Alert: Berry Bomb, Cream Caramel, Outlaw, Blackberry Rhino, and Phantom Cookies
Cool Animal Glass Pipes for Cannabis and Animal Enthusiasts
Cool Animal Glass Pipes for Cannabis and Animal Enthusiasts