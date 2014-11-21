ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Conspiracy Kush by Heroes of the Farm Genetics is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross of Obama Kush and Space Queen. The dense, trichome-frosted flowers produce a tangy citrus aroma and a peppery aftertaste. The influence of Space Queen is felt immediately with a Haze-like sense of cerebral activity, but shortly after the relaxing effects take hold and provide calming relaxation perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.

103 people reported 781 effects
Relaxed 77%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 41%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 41%
Pain 34%
Insomnia 32%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 22%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 1%
Paranoid 1%
Anxious 0%

Lineage

First strain parent
Obama Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Conspiracy Kush
First strain child
Blucifer
child
Second strain child
Mossad
child

New Strains Alert: Conspiracy Kush, Starfighter, Sour Jack, Aurora Borealis, and Marionberry Kush
New Strains Alert: Conspiracy Kush, Starfighter, Sour Jack, Aurora Borealis, and Marionberry Kush

