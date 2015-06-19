ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Afghani reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Afghani.

Avatar for wherethewildthingsgrow
Member since 2016
amazing cerebral high for me, relaxing &amp; a floating feeling, really helped me with my back &amp; neck thats been flaring up more than normal since last night. About to mix it with some Cbd oil &amp; see if that helps extend the pain relief. The smell of these beautiful fluffy nugs are phenomenal...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for zsteryman
Member since 2018
It is a great strain by cause a good strength head high and a super strength for the physical effects. When that feeling comes down one becomes very tired, perfect time to go to sleep. It’s not for beginners. TREATS: chronic anxiety, depression, PTSD, &amp; insomnia. All personal experience. I tota...
ArousedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for herekittykittyy
Member since 2017
I don’t usually do reviews &amp; I only smoke before bed, usually one or two puffs &amp; I’m good — this strain is great for sleep or pain &amp; it even makes me giggly... it is a new favorite of mine! Highly recommend —
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for pinkllama
Member since 2018
This strain is lovely. It puts you in a nice, relaxed mood. The head high came first and then it slowly trickled down the rest of my body. Blue Afghani makes you remember what makes you happy, and what you love the most. And then it makes you want to tell everyone. So you do - over FB Messenger or t...
GigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
Bright green tight nugs with sprawling orange hairs. Smells like berries, hops, and wood. Tastes big on the berry and hash. Smooth and minimal lung expansion but has a creep that expands more after a few breaths. Feels very relaxed, slightly happy immediately. After awhile sedation and hunger kick i...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NVKgreenery
Member since 2016
Probably one of the best I have ever smoked- honestly so tasty and fragrant, leaving you with a deep, yet creative stone that encourages conversation and makes good delightful.
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for TwistedRose
Member since 2016
Nothing to write home about. Smooth smoke, mild flavor, subtle high. Relaxing and sedating but not strongly so. Not a bad bud just unremarkable.
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for limpidiota
Member since 2017
Being a big fan of blue strains I immediately jumped all over this when it became available. The smell is your typical blue strain. Fruity, sweet and a slight bit of earthiness, these buds are dense and very attractive. Burned evenly and hits you like a calm storm. I really enjoy the high without be...
