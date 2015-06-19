Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Afghani.
Reviews
43
wherethewildthingsgrow
Member since 2016
amazing cerebral high for me, relaxing & a floating feeling, really helped me with my back & neck thats been flaring up more than normal since last night. About to mix it with some Cbd oil & see if that helps extend the pain relief. The smell of these beautiful fluffy nugs are phenomenal...
It is a great strain by cause a good strength head high and a super strength for the physical effects. When that feeling comes down one becomes very tired, perfect time to go to sleep.
It’s not for beginners.
TREATS: chronic anxiety, depression, PTSD, & insomnia.
All personal experience. I tota...
I don’t usually do reviews & I only smoke before bed, usually one or two puffs & I’m good — this strain is great for sleep or pain & it even makes me giggly... it is a new favorite of mine! Highly recommend —
This strain is lovely. It puts you in a nice, relaxed mood. The head high came first and then it slowly trickled down the rest of my body. Blue Afghani makes you remember what makes you happy, and what you love the most. And then it makes you want to tell everyone. So you do - over FB Messenger or t...
Bright green tight nugs with sprawling orange hairs. Smells like berries, hops, and wood. Tastes big on the berry and hash. Smooth and minimal lung expansion but has a creep that expands more after a few breaths. Feels very relaxed, slightly happy immediately. After awhile sedation and hunger kick i...
Being a big fan of blue strains I immediately jumped all over this when it became available. The smell is your typical blue strain. Fruity, sweet and a slight bit of earthiness, these buds are dense and very attractive. Burned evenly and hits you like a calm storm. I really enjoy the high without be...