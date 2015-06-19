Bred by Jordan of the Islands in Canada, Blue Afghani is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Blueberry and Afghani. Its stout plants produce dense, resinous buds that fill your nose with a sweet and spicy berry aroma. Next come the powerful full-body effects that keep you anchored in relaxation while pain, anxiety, and stress float away.
