Indica

Blue Afghani

Bred by Jordan of the Islands in Canada, Blue Afghani is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Blueberry and Afghani. Its stout plants produce dense, resinous buds that fill your nose with a sweet and spicy berry aroma. Next come the powerful full-body effects that keep you anchored in relaxation while pain, anxiety, and stress float away. 

Reviews

45

Avatar for AgingEnt
Member since 2015
Got this at Old Toby in Chehalis, WA. See pictures and detailed reviews on my blog the Aging Ent's Tastings -- Brand: Dama Strain: Blue Afghani Indica-dominant Hybrid -- Potency Analysis: TTL 16% THC 1% THCA 15% -- Cost: $15/gram -- this is some serious indica. -- he buds are tight and dense like da...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for billyen
Member since 2014
Very nice high, mentally relaxing but quite focused at the same time with a moderate amount of body relaxation. I personally suffer from general/social anxiety and this relaxes me with out making me feel self conscious about being a bit stoned.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for israeltumax
Member since 2016
It had me dazed on my couch just watching tv or asleep Felt well rested the next day ! Great for pain! Stress and even insomnia !
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungrySleepyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for bjetsz
Member since 2017
A few bowls of this bud right here, makes me feel so relaxed. No lie. I smoke everyday, but I don't smoke all day, I usually smoke after work, so like mid afternoonish. lol & this flower relaxes me and I always feel so light. I do recommend this strain if you need a good dat bomb relaxation time and...
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for wherethewildthingsgrow
Member since 2016
amazing cerebral high for me, relaxing & a floating feeling, really helped me with my back & neck thats been flaring up more than normal since last night. About to mix it with some Cbd oil & see if that helps extend the pain relief. The smell of these beautiful fluffy nugs are phenomenal, and the ta...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue Afghani
Strain child
Blueberry Waltz
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Blue AfghaniUser uploaded image of Blue AfghaniUser uploaded image of Blue AfghaniUser uploaded image of Blue AfghaniUser uploaded image of Blue AfghaniUser uploaded image of Blue AfghaniUser uploaded image of Blue Afghani
