Blue Andez is a vibrant balanced hybrid bred from Thin Mint GSC × DJ Short Blueberry that delivers sweet berry and cool mint character from the first hit. With THC commonly in the mid-20s to approaching 30%, this strain greets the senses with a blueberry candy sweetness and refreshing mint finish layered over subtle earthy spice. Its effects are well-rounded and approachable — beginning with an uplifting, mood-enhancing lift that sparks creativity and ease, followed by gentle physical relaxation that melts tension without weighing you down. Whether you’re kicking back with friends or settling into a mellow creative flow, Blue Andez pairs bold flavor with balanced effects that satisfy both connoisseurs and casual consumers alike.