Hybrid

Blue Crack

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 148 reviews

Blue Crack

This sativa-dominant hybrid takes after its iconic parents, 50/50 hybrid Blue Dream and classic sativa Green Crack. Blue Crack reflects a balanced blend of its parents, with an energetic head rush from the Green that is mellowed out and mentally expansive thanks to the Blue, proposing an apt rename of ‘Turquoise’. Although dense by appearance, this flower yields soft, airy buds and a sweet, smooth aroma with blueberry undertones. As a high-energy strain with moderate to long-lasting effects, Blue Crack is a popular choice for daytime medicating.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

845 reported effects from 110 people
Happy 57%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 47%
Focused 38%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 28%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 8%
Headache 7%

Reviews

148

Avatar for Oldmedsmoker
Member since 2012
Great house-cleaning weed. The lack of a serious head-high is actually a plus for me as an MMJ patient and a severe RA sufferer. Makes me more tolerant physically and motivated mentally for tasks around the house and work. If Bob The Builder smoked, this might well be his strain of choice.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for Mikayla
Member since 2014
I infused the medicine with coconut oil by slow cooking it in a crock pot for several hours and filtered it through cheese cloth. Turned out beautifully. Took 1/3 cup of the infused oil, mixed it with brownie mix and following instructions on the box turned out a dozen amazing fudge brownies. A ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Mikayla
Member since 2014
This is my first review, and the first time I've ever had this type of medicine. The Brc smells strong but pleasant, not too harsh at all. I tried vaporizing since I've never smoked before and I liked it. I immediately felt a sense of euphoria and over-all well being. I noticed I felt happy and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
the head rush hits you like a brick wall after the first hit, then u get relaxed and you wanna go do something. I went and partied it was so fun I was almost like floating and then at the end of the buzz which for about 2 to 3 hours I felt tired and jut had the beat night sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for samimichele
Member since 2015
I was horribly nauseous all day. Went to the dispensary and got some blue crack. Within minutes of smoking this my nausea was gone. It came back about 6 hours later. I smoked some more and gone again. It's also been helpful with my migraine pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blue Crack

