ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Frost
  • Leafly flower of Blue Frost

Hybrid

Blue Frost

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 13 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 126 reviews

Blue Frost
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Blue Frost is a hybrid that balances the genetics of Blue Monster and Jack Frost to create a 60/40 indica-dominant cross. Breeder Goldenseed has developed this strain to produce dense buds that show a range of deep violet hues and produces a pungent mixture of aromas. The flavor is an interesting combination of sweet fruity notes with a sharp cheese-like undertone. This hybrid is sure to lift your mood and replace any stress you may have with smile on your face.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

757 reported effects from 86 people
Relaxed 73%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 60%
Uplifted 56%
Tingly 30%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

126

Show all

Avatar for demis
Member since 2014
I'm a veteran smoker, born and raised in southern Humboldt County, and this is by far my favorite flower. Best smelling, tasting and best high. It's very hard to describe the taste ; but my best description would be blueberry /purple kush/ cheese blend . The high is very nice body high and a powerfu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
I'm a sativa person but this is wonderfully indica dominant. Makes me think I should sample more strains of this kind. Just fabulous weed. A blissful evening. I admire breeders who come up with these remarkable strains. We have to appreciate the growers as well. They keep the weed world alive.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for up2eleven
Member since 2015
A few months ago, I returned from my non-weed hiatus of at least a decade. Things have definitely changed! I've been exploring various strains to see which works best for me. Blue Frost has light and fluffy buds and a mellow scent. The high doesn't hit instantly, but warms up pretty quickly and ab...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for WeedCzarina
Member since 2016
I'm almost thirty years old. I used to smoke so much marijuana it was about an eighth a day. I tried to get my hands on as many strains as I could try. Then something changed in my brain wiring and I could no longer ingest THC at all without having a terrible paranoid cannabis psychosis (FULL ON! Ha...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for MrFuzz420
Member since 2016
Blue frost is fucking amazing!! Can I love this strain forever? I think I shall! Man I'm so high! And the pain in my neck is feeling much better.. This strain has me walking slowly with a great body high.. I truly don't want to move right now but I need to get up for water .. Cause cotton mouth...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Blueberry Cookies
Blueberry Cookies
More talkativeLeafly flower for Black Lime Special Reserve
Black Lime Special Reserve
More euphoricLeafly flower for Snoop's Dream
Snoop's Dream
More gigglyLeafly flower for Kosher Tangie
Kosher Tangie
More happyLeafly flower for Blueberry Haze
Blueberry Haze
More popularLeafly flower for Rainbow
Rainbow
More popularLeafly flower for Head Cheese
Head Cheese
More focusingLeafly flower for Black Betty
Black Betty
More euphoric
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Monster
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Frost
parent
Strain
Blue Frost

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blue FrostUser uploaded image of Blue FrostUser uploaded image of Blue FrostUser uploaded image of Blue FrostUser uploaded image of Blue FrostUser uploaded image of Blue FrostUser uploaded image of Blue Frost
more
photos