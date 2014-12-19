ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Monster is a powerful combination of G13, Blueberry, Northern Lights #5, and a Mexican landrace strain. Bred by Goldenseed, Blue Monster combines a sweet mix of flavors with strong indica effects. Its complex aroma of berries and tropical fruits exposes the influence of Blueberry and G13 genetics. When grown to its full potential, the forceful relaxation of Blue Monster can overwhelm novices with its immediate body sedation and commanding cerebral effects. This monster indica is sure to scare away sleepless nights and body pains.

I have a bad cold so I'm coughing naturally, but damn man this is not helping my cough lol! Blue monster is hitting hard! 💯
The connect had a couple lbs of this before leaving for the holidays so I grabbed 2oz's of this new (to me) strain. Little more on the dense side, nice smell of chemically blueberries. Burns slow in the bowl and has long lasting medical effects. A wandering mind and sleepy body make this a light day...
Omg this is nuts hurts so bad and the cough is rough but oh so good smells of blueberry and I can def taste berry. So very high tho I'm ready for bed but I'm gonna do it happily. My throat hurt the whole time I've been typing this review. Shoot.
One of my new favs
Delicious and focused smoke. Very welcoming ease into euphoria and a brilliant, colorful mind. Smoke a while, paint awhile, zone out on the surface of the salt lamp for a while, turn on some Dave Rastovich surfing, make a grilled cheese, smoke some more, go for a night walk after the rain, pretend y...
Lineage

Mexican
Northern Lights #5
Blue Monster
Mataro Blue
Blue Frost
