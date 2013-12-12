ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Jack Frost

Jack Frost

Bred by Goldenseed, Jack Frost was developed over 5 years of persistence in order to improve on the potency and aroma of this strain. Initially with a lineage of Jack Herer, White Widow, and Northern Lights #5, these strains were bred before then introducing Rainbow Kashmiri (now it its third year of exclusive inbreeding). 

Effects

2894 reported effects from 346 people
Euphoric 66%
Happy 62%
Uplifted 55%
Relaxed 47%
Creative 40%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 22%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 5%

Reviews

500

Avatar for NewNugLuv
Member since 2016
GREAT FOR SEX! But I will get back to that in a minute! Beautiful green color with some nice hairs and crystals (frost) intertwined. The smell is amazing...like lemon pledge, with a kind of a cedar accent but nice and citrusy. Tastes great as well and you get that citrus on the finish, especially i...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for DentArthurDent
Member since 2015
Great Strain. I got so high I thought I was Michael Keaton.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for maktown
Member since 2014
Definitely one of the stronger strains I've tried. It hits you in phases. (1) the first phase is that overall feeling of being lost –– I.e. feeling scatter brained without direction (2) the second stage is this catatonic lethargic floating stage (3) third stage is ultra horny-ness... awesome strain ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for UrsaMajor
Member since 2015
An utter delight. A deep, pine green bud that warrants a double take. So humble at first, the richness of the hue is dark, and deep, but not dim. Almost glossy. Green suede, or a holly wreath. The shade is curious, but the smell is where you really begin to understand. Lavender, lemon, and heady pi...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
I have reviewed over 100 strains of flower on Leafly and just realized I've spaced-out reviewing vape concentrates, so here we go....I prefer the Jake Frost Vape and Edibles over smoke form (kinda weak on a thc high for this 'ol hippygirl). Both other forms are Good Medicine offering kind Body-Blis...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Jack Frost
Strain child
Blue Frost
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Jack FrostUser uploaded image of Jack FrostUser uploaded image of Jack FrostUser uploaded image of Jack FrostUser uploaded image of Jack FrostUser uploaded image of Jack FrostUser uploaded image of Jack Frost
