Blue God reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue God.

113 people reported 921 effects
Relaxed 90%
Sleepy 71%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 46%
Hungry 30%
Insomnia 48%
Pain 44%
Stress 44%
Depression 21%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 2%

Avatar for RISKTAKER71
Member since 2018
I suffer from CHRONIC PAIN due to RA.. I have also been clinically diagnosed with depression due to bein BI-POLAR. Well it's like this peeps.. ever heard the song by PINK FLOYD I'm sure if you on here you have.. but the song COMFORTABLY NUMB. well that is this strains SONG 4me..
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Finley99
Member since 2018
Definitely a night time strain. Also gives you mad munchies. Eyes are low and feel dry. I’m tied. It’s hella dank too. Good bud.
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for kylaferguson
Member since 2019
I prefer hybrids or sativas but this indica brings out the giggles lemme tell u. fun to b high off of
GigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for BGLeafly95
Member since 2018
I've smoked daily for the past 8 years- this is one of the best overall strains I can remember having. Smooth as all hell, no coughing whatsoever even for newer folks. Eases you into a strong high with so anxieties or worries, helps you fall asleep but not before you can enjoy an episode or two of...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LoveBud92
Member since 2019
Relaxing nice
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Lovvkey
Member since 2019
Balances me out and gets me on another LVL relaxed. One of my favorites for sure.. #smokeandstaywoke 69keyz
Relaxed
Avatar for breazy.
Member since 2019
Very sleepy yet euphoric
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Amdeuscias
Member since 2019
One of the best rosin producing strains, for quick pain relief, without solvents while perfectly keeping the flower's terpene profile. This flower makes powerful concentrates and edibles.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy