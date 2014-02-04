We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 90%
Sleepy 71%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 46%
Hungry 30%
Insomnia 48%
Pain 44%
Stress 44%
Depression 21%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 2%
Reviews
150
RISKTAKER71
Member since 2018
I suffer from CHRONIC PAIN due to RA.. I have also been clinically diagnosed with depression
due to bein BI-POLAR. Well it's like this peeps.. ever heard the song by PINK FLOYD I'm sure if you on here you have.. but the song COMFORTABLY NUMB. well that is this strains SONG 4me..
I've smoked daily for the past 8 years- this is one of the best overall strains I can remember having. Smooth as all hell, no coughing whatsoever even for newer folks. Eases you into a strong high with so anxieties or worries, helps you fall asleep but not before you can enjoy an episode or two of...