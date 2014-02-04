ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue God
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blue God

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

4.6 159 reviews

Blue God

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 159 reviews

Blue God

Blue God, bred by Jordan of the Islands in Canada, is a powerful indica mothered by God Bud and Blueberry. Fulfilling all of our indica expectations, Blue God produces crushing full-body effects ideal for nighttime treatment of pain and sleep disorders. With age, Blue God develops a sweet berry aroma and deep purple leaves freckled in frosty resin. Cultivators of this stout indica suggest growing Blue God as a multi-branch plant in soil, with a flowering period between 55 and 60 days.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

113 people reported 921 effects
Relaxed 90%
Sleepy 71%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 46%
Hungry 30%
Insomnia 48%
Pain 44%
Stress 44%
Depression 21%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 2%

Reviews

159

more reviews
write a review

Find Blue God nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue God nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
God Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue God

Products with Blue God

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue God nearby.

Good reads

Five New Cannabis Strains with Canadian Origins
Five New Cannabis Strains with Canadian Origins