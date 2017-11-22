ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Goo

Blue Goo is a sativa-dominant hybrid that's a cross between the famous hybrid Blue Dream and indica Afgoo. A moderate to high potency yields uplifting effects that are standard for sativas, but not excessively energetic thanks to Afgoo’s contribution as well as the mellow nature of Blue Dream. This strain is appropriate for day or nighttime consumption and is good for treating depression and nausea. Smooth smoke and berry taste.

Effects

722 reported effects from 85 people
Happy 70%
Euphoric 60%
Uplifted 52%
Relaxed 47%
Creative 40%
Dry mouth 47%
Dry eyes 25%
Headache 10%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

113

Telperion69
Member since 2014
Really excellent for daytime use. Moderate cerebral lift that walks into a smooth warm body snuggle that's not overly couch locky, but if you keep at it, the goo can take you there. I didn't get all the berryliciousness with my sample where I am, but it looks just like some of these photos of the si...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
voice918
Member since 2015
This is the first Sativa that's stood out to me in a long time. Everything else was putting me to sleep. This makes me feel alert, creative, and happy. A rare cure for my depression.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
HIM916
Member since 2016
Can't hate on a hybrid for doing what it do 🐒👈🏽. The medz I purchased were labeled Blueberry Goo, but the berry taste in the description lends to the case being made that Blue Goo and Blueberry Goo are the same thing. Sedated is the word I'd use to describe the most prominent of effects I experie...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Dankapotimus
Member since 2014
The buds were really sticky. smooth and very tasty sweet smoke. relaxing high that starts as a head high, and then turns into a body buzz. relaxing but doesn't make me tired. great for any time of the day and one of my favorites. Great with music ^_^
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
deadpools
Member since 2017
I suffer from major depression. I smoked Blue Goo and suddenly I had more energy and motivation to do things around the house I just couldn't make myself do before. My brain feels alive, this is the best functional high I've EVER had and I am in love. This is best for daytime use. Unless you want to...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Afgoo
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blue Goo

Photos

Most popular in