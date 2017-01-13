Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Find Blue Hash nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Hash nearby.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
51
Anonymous
hourglass
clay1
HelonIrth
Birdyflux3
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blue Hash
Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Hash nearby.