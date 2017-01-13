ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Hash
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blue Hash

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.2 51 reviews

Blue Hash

aka Blueberry Hash, Blueberry Hashplant, Blue Hashplant

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 51 reviews

Blue Hash

The colorful hues and sweet flavors of Blueberry blend together with the resin production and heartiness of California Hash Plant to create Blue Hash, or Blueberry Hash. The aroma is a mixture of fresh berries with a pungent, earthy finish. Blue Hash produces a powerfully relaxing effect that is a great way to unwind at the end of a long day or at night before bedtime. Medical patients will appreciate Blue Hash’s ability to combat insomnia and suppress stress.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

33 people reported 249 effects
Relaxed 66%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 42%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 36%
Insomnia 45%
Stress 45%
Depression 36%
Lack of appetite 36%
Pain 36%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 24%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%

Find Blue Hash nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Hash nearby.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

51

Show all

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
If you're looking for a "head" high, this likely isn't the strain for you. That said, I feel this may be the most intense body high I've ever experienced. 20 minutes after smoking this you'll forget you have a physical presence. I'll be back for more of this...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for hourglass
Member since 2014
Most strains including indicas keep me awake but this does not, so nice for evenings. Overall a great strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for clay1
Member since 2012
Very frosted. Wasn't the moat potent stone bit worth a try.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for HelonIrth
Member since 2018
Absolutley loved this strain. From the aroma to the taste. Unfortunately I havent been able to find it again. This strain needs to be enjoyed by all at least once in your life.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Birdyflux3
Member since 2015
Nice mild high, looks very frosty and has a great fruity taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
more reviews

Photos

Show all

Products with Blue Hash

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Hash nearby.

Most popular in