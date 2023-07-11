Blue Lobster 🦞 is a banger of a strain, bred by Compound, she’s a slightly Indica leaning cross of (Apples & Bananas x Eye Candy). Her parents are two of the most outstanding plants of recent years, from Compound’s own brilliant Apples & Bananas breeder’s cut, to 707 Seed Bank’s phenomenal Eye Candy (Thin Mints GSC x Kush Cleaner). I’m not usually a big fan of Girl Scout Cookies hybrids, except that every single cultivar in the Kush Cleaner line are excellent. The Super Boof had the most amazing smell this year, hands down. The Boof smells so unique, delectable, & flat out amazing, I can’t even begin to describe it. It’s got the best terpene profile I’ve smelled in years. But the Blue Lobster 🦞 is no slouch when it comes to her terps. Just as unique, she doesn’t smell like any other herb out there. She boasts an extremely dank, one-of-a-kind, rubber, gas, & strong, sweet, dark fruit, which is definitely the loudest component of the terpenes, without drowning out the other elements. A mostly purple and blue fruit salad of tree fruits, passion fruit, figs, plums, grape, peach, blackberry, blueberries, & just a hint of Terpinolene citrus, that’s so dank, it hangs around like a poltergeist, haunting Blue Lobster 🦞 flowers wherever they go. She’s definitely got some rare terpenes in her profile, & a fair amount of Linalool, Terpinolene, Myrcene, Pinene, Ocimene, Humelene, some Menthol, & at least a few that I can’t identify; they’re either fairly rare & unusual terpenes, or are present in unusually high concentrations in the Blue Lobster 🦞 . All her unique terpenes, & the exotic scents they combine to produce, give Blue Lobster 🦞 the second best unique terpene profile of the year. If the Super Boof had dropped in any other year, The Lobster 🦞 would have the win easily, but the Boof is probably my favorite totally unique cannabis terp profile since the Purple Urkle c. 2003 in LA. Oh man that shit smelled 🤤. Her medium sized, chunky, & soft buds are cloaked in a furry coat that’s just an abundant mass of trichomes so thick, it almost hides the brilliantly colorful calyxs beneath. Blue Lobster buds are blue, purple, pink, & green. It’s not even close - from her very own, unique, beyond top shelf terpene profile and loud stench, to her dankest of the dank intense coat of resin glands, Blue Lobster 🦞 is my sure fire pick for the absolute best bag appeal of 2023. Such an incredible expression of her extremely sexy genetics. The high is prime as hell with both indica and sativa effects. She leans indica, but mildly, & while she relaxes, it isn’t heavy or sedating, while spreading euphoric waves of giddy happiness through mind and body alike. I feel both stress free, relaxed, extremely creative and motivated to express that creativity, & my overbearing, constant intractable pain is decently under control. Her effects last a few hours too. Not a super long high, but definitely a good hour and a bit longer than average. Which eventually mellows out into a chill, happy, still mentally active, late afternoon or early evening video game, classic anime, or some electronic beats and echo chamber vibe. This is some G-Stoned, Kruder & Dorfmeister listening herb right here. Compound also made the reverse cross, a more even 50/50 hybrid cross of (Eye Candy x Apples & Bananas), creating an extremely limited release they named Facade. She smells nothing like Blue Lobster 🦞. It’s so wild how that happens. Even with the same phenotypes - even with the exact same parent plants (when making feminized seeds, which most Compound Seeds are). Facade is visually similar & had an amazing high as well, although it’s a bit more energetic and heady. The drop was one of Compound’s most limited in years, so I wouldn’t hold out too much hope of ever getting to smoke Facade, but stranger things have happened. It’s not a big deal though. The Blue Lobster 🦞 is one of Compounds best cultivars since Apples & Bananas herself. Compound Genetics absolutely slayed after launching in 2017 with Jeff WyEast in charge of their breeding, at least for their first few lines, with the launch of their first incarnation, followed by their debut line of regular seeds bred using Capulator’s Legend Orange Apricot F2 (Legend OG x (Orange Juice x Apricot Helix)) male. It featured some absolutely brilliant cultivars including Glazed Apricot Gelato, Purple Apricot, Harambe’s Hope, Flavor Crystals, Blue Apricot Sherbet, White Apricot Sherbet, Smiley Face, & Ice Cream Man (Jet Fuel Gelato x Legend Orange Apricot F2). Their second line was feminized, & used the now infamous Crane City Cannabis masterpiece Jet Fuel Gelato. Durban Julep, Malibu Mirage, Gummiez, Mango Juice, Double Deja Vu, Grape Gasoline, Geleteria, Horchata, High Society, Manic Flavor, Mount Hood Magic Durban, Vanilla Ice, The Leopard, Refined Taste, First Class Funk, & Marshmallow OG among several others. Their third drop was an Oregon Only local release of crosses with Açaí Berry Geleto, which were very hard to get outside of connected channels. Not long after this drop, Jeff WyEast left the Compound to found WyEast Farms, & Compound dropped off the map for a year and a half or so before reappearing with new management. It is this second incarnation of Compound Genetics that had bred so many truly epic cultivars - although they’re mostly based upon plants from Compound’s first few lines: Jet Fuel Gelato, Legend Orange Apricot F2, Horchata, Grape Gasoline, & The Menthol, which Jeff WyEast was working on when he left the company. While so many of their classic gems from the first two lines are truly remarkable, they’re known more for their more recent creations, including Jokerz, Pavé, Gastro Pop, Medellin, Apples & Bananas, Khalifa Mints, Glitter Bomb, Baby Yoda, La Bomba, Red Bullz, OC Oranges, Polar Pop, Rose Gold Runtz, Puffinz, Fish Scale, Stay Puft, Jet Puft, A.B. Parfait, Animorph Mints, Supreme Diesel, Pastries, Compound Z, Total Eclipse, White Rainbow, Rainbow Pavé, & Exotic, to name just a few of their fast selling new seed releases since starting the company up again.