So hands down this is easily my new favorite strain, especially if I’m in a more social setting Heads up, this strain does hit hard and fast so especially if you’re newer to the game, start slow on this one, especially since you might find that becoming more aware of your chest feeling that might be a little uncomfortable at this point in time. For me I generally just feel these waves of overwhelming happiness and what I call silly thinking. Everything just becomes really funny and it’s just gets easier to talk and socialize with others. It Does help with some pain relief too, at least made me forget I shredded my legs with an especially brutal leg day for a little bit, but remember this is a more sativa dominant strain so this will be a more mental high. I’ve rambled on long enough but if you’re looking: -for that strain to have at parties/social events so you can chill out and still be the life of the party -find yourself long overdue for some laughter and silly thinking -want something to help lift up the grey veil of depression Give this strain a try.