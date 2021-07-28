Blue Maui reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Maui.
Blue Maui strain effects
Blue Maui reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
R........5
July 28, 2021
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Let's start off by saying that im a regular smoker. Now i got a 8th of Blue Maui I smoked a half a blunt and I was out for 5 hours. It tastes good took away all the pain in my body this my new favorite Blue Maui if you get a chance to get some of this I highly recommend you get it is not for the young at heart now if you just starting out smoking you may want to stay away from this but if you looking for a nice high pick it up
G........r
November 28, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Blue Maui is intense. Super upper high and take very little to take effect. I would recommend new smokers to tread lightly with this strain. Very enjoyable taste and appealing to the eyes as well.
a........a
October 28, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
So hands down this is easily my new favorite strain, especially if I’m in a more social setting Heads up, this strain does hit hard and fast so especially if you’re newer to the game, start slow on this one, especially since you might find that becoming more aware of your chest feeling that might be a little uncomfortable at this point in time. For me I generally just feel these waves of overwhelming happiness and what I call silly thinking. Everything just becomes really funny and it’s just gets easier to talk and socialize with others. It Does help with some pain relief too, at least made me forget I shredded my legs with an especially brutal leg day for a little bit, but remember this is a more sativa dominant strain so this will be a more mental high. I’ve rambled on long enough but if you’re looking: -for that strain to have at parties/social events so you can chill out and still be the life of the party -find yourself long overdue for some laughter and silly thinking -want something to help lift up the grey veil of depression Give this strain a try.
S........8
July 31, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I'm hooked. This gives you plenty of energy and clarity.