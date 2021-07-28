Blue Maui
Blue Maui is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain believed to be a cross of Blue Dream and Mowie Wowie. This strain produces uplifting and energizing effects that will leave you feeling motivated and creative. Some consumers say Blue Maui makes them extra chatty, while others felt it made them feel giggly and relaxed. Because this strain is sativa-dominant, it's best enjoyed during the afternoon or evening hours. Blue Maui features rich and full-bodied flavors like pineapple, blueberry, and undertones of pine. If you enjoy fruity strains, this strain is your ticket to flavor town. Medical marijuana patients choose Blue Maui to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and fatigue. According to growers, this strain flowers into light green buds covered with large orange hairs and frosty trichomes. The origins of Blue Maui are unknown and mysterious. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
