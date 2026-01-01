Blue Meringue is a CBD-dominant, sativa-leaning hybrid bred from Lemon Kush × Alpen Gleaux, featuring ~17% CBD and ~1% THC for a smooth, non-intoxicating experience. This award-winning cultivar (2nd Place Hemp Flower, Emerald Cup 2023) delivers a uniquely sweet, dessert-like profile with flavors of blue candy, blueberries, and bright lemon citrus, complemented by creamy, lavender-forward aromas. Its rich terpene blend—led by terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, bisabolol, and ocimene—creates a balanced, flavorful smoke. Expect calm, clear-headed effects with a gentle uplift, making it ideal for daytime relaxation, stress relief, and functional use without heavy psychoactivity.