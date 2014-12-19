Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Delicious and focused smoke. Very welcoming ease into euphoria and a brilliant, colorful mind. Smoke a while, paint awhile, zone out on the surface of the salt lamp for a while, turn on some Dave Rastovich surfing, make a grilled cheese, smoke some more, go for a night walk after the rain, pretend y...
I love this strain. I usually hit 23% thc. 0.7 cbd. It’s a beautiful Skunky pungent smell with a hint of blueberry it’s one of the best smelling strain smoking it’s up there on my list top five for sure. I pretty much like every blue Strain if you’re looking for a strong medicine or even just a stro...
I have been smoking for 30 + years and I'd have to say this is one of my favorites!
First off let me say the nugs are huge and fragrant. A fruity and floral aroma hits your nose when you crack the nug open . I took about 4 hits and I am feeling relaxed,mellow, and high as hell. I recommend this str...
Hey all ...strain of the day is blueberry monster cookie this strain is simply amazing it all things indica straight up . Dank. This strain is so attractive with it frosty white trichomes with many orange hairs peeking through. No flash. The taste is that of blueberry with subtle hints of diesel. Th...
This 80% Indica had dense light green buds covered in white frosty trichomes with light orange pistils. Sweet berry, blueberry, & diesel were the scents & flavors. Happy, relaxed, & sleepy were the effects. Blue Monster is best for it's total body relaxation.