Hybrid

Blue OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 16 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 154 reviews

Blue OG
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Blue OG from G13 Labs is a flavorful hybrid following the lineage of Blueberry F3, Blue Moonshine, and OG Kush. These dark, cone-shaped buds characteristic of OG genes emanate notes of berry and citrus, and leave its consumer feeling euphoric and relaxed. Though its effects are cerebrally targeted, Blue OG is known to also tackle pain, relax muscles, and relieve nausea. Growers can expect an eight week flowering period with ideal conditions outdoors.

 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

888 reported effects from 112 people
Relaxed 60%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 41%
Euphoric 41%
Focused 29%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

154

Avatar for doctorloomis
Member since 2014
Blue OG gives early hints of a sickeningly-sweet scent of diluted jet fuel that turns into robust growth with progressive skunk undertones the further into flowering you go. After 8 weeks of flowering, Blue OG can be cut and put into curing. If you can go 9-10 weeks of flowering, the plant will cont...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for lollipops
Member since 2016
This is a serious creeper so go slow. The full effects didn't kick in for almost an hour and the high lasted a LONG time. Blue OG is an indica dominant hybrid. It smells fruity and tastes fruity. It's a really smooth smoke with just a touch of OG flavor to it but mostly fruity. The weird thing (and...
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Dezzer
Member since 2014
Unbelievable strain absolutely one of the best strains I have smoked totally top shelf; great smell, very blueberry smell very sweet citrusy with a hint of hash from the OG KUSH. Taste is about the same as the smell citrusy blueberry defiantly sweet a hint of hash. Very smooth burns very clean when ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for DancerDJ
Member since 2014
Blue OG: for me, this was a vibrant and sharp ride of dualistic worlds where I would feel happy, light, creative mind's eye, and then if I relaxed into it, then I would feel it change like a light switch, flip, heavy-limbed, relaxed, and soft into the floor. Switching back and forth every 5-15 minut...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for DreamBlueDream
Member since 2016
This is the kind of weed that you can smoke all day long. It releives anxiety and doesn't make you paranoid at all.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Dogwalker OG
Dogwalker OG
More tinglyLeafly flower for Ghost OG
Ghost OG
More myrceneLeafly flower for Key Lime Pie
Key Lime Pie
More sleepyLeafly flower for Holy Grail Kush
Holy Grail Kush
More euphoricLeafly flower for Marionberry Kush
Marionberry Kush
More creativeLeafly flower for Ice Cream Cake
Ice Cream Cake
More THCLeafly flower for Chiesel
Chiesel
More creativeLeafly flower for Whitewalker OG
Whitewalker OG
More relaxing
Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Moonshine
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue OG

