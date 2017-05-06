A DJ Short creation, Blue Moonshine is a very potent blueberry indica strain that provides a nice body high. As a true indica, Blue Moonshine plants perform as expected, staying short to medium height and usually flowering by 8 weeks. While growing and after it’s harvested, these plants have a sharp and fruity smell that brings to mind fermentation (thus the name). The high will hit you like good homebrew.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
