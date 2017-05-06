ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Moonshine
  • Leafly flower of Blue Moonshine

Indica

Blue Moonshine

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 94 reviews

Blue Moonshine

A DJ Short creation, Blue Moonshine is a very potent blueberry indica strain that provides a nice body high. As a true indica, Blue Moonshine plants perform as expected, staying short to medium height and usually flowering by 8 weeks. While growing and after it’s harvested, these plants have a sharp and fruity smell that brings to mind fermentation (thus the name). The high will hit you like good homebrew.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

587 reported effects from 70 people
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 55%
Happy 50%
Sleepy 35%
Uplifted 32%
Dry eyes 35%
Dry mouth 31%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 7%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

94

Show all

Avatar for Fireslayer805
Member since 2012
love love love this strain. Its loving time when I whip this jar out. Look out wife!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for nutcase911
Member since 2010
Quoted from www.bakelife.com just cuz they say it best. "Blue Moonshine is a powerful Indica plant, that produces highs that are similar to the effect produced by hash. In fact for growers looking to make good hash this is a good plant to start with. The name of this strain was reportedly coined ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappy
Avatar for Snarkey
Member since 2014
This is the strain that I needed to help me sleep. I have chronic insomnia and anxiety. I have been on sleeping meds for a long time that didn't put me into deep sleep. Vaping one hit gave me just what I needed to sleep deeply, something I haven't had in a few years. Also, one hit was just enough ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for tchapman04
Member since 2016
As a rule I tend to prefer sativa strains but Blue Moonshine really made me rethink my stance on indicas. As mentioned it's very potent and so it's easy to wind up couch locked but it relaxes your whole body to the point where even if you could move you wouldn't be any to. It really helped with my b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
good balance, not so strong you get paranoid from it, and not so weak that you barely feel anything... it gave me a nice euphoric high and made me hungry, lasted about 3 hours fully, and no crash at the end... one of my favs! 9/10
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for White Tahoe Cookies
White Tahoe Cookies
More relaxingLeafly flower for Willy's Wonder
Willy's Wonder
More CBGLeafly flower for Face Off OG
Face Off OG
More relaxingLeafly flower for True OG
True OG
More relaxingLeafly flower for Death Star OG
Death Star OG
More popularLeafly flower for SFV OG Kush
SFV OG Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Jedi Kush
Jedi Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Medicine Man
Medicine Man
More focusing
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Blue Moonshine
First strain child
Velvet Krush
child
Second strain child
White Moonshine
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blue MoonshineUser uploaded image of Blue MoonshineUser uploaded image of Blue MoonshineUser uploaded image of Blue MoonshineUser uploaded image of Blue MoonshineUser uploaded image of Blue MoonshineUser uploaded image of Blue Moonshine
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
Best Folk Albums to Listen to While High
Best Folk Albums to Listen to While High
December 2015 Netflix and Chill: Your Monthly Guide to the Art of Relaxation
December 2015 Netflix and Chill: Your Monthly Guide to the Art of Relaxation
Arrrr, Matey! 10 Seafaring Strains to Help Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day
Arrrr, Matey! 10 Seafaring Strains to Help Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day