Awesome indica strain. The smell is like very sweet berries and some hints of cheese as well. Great for creativity, appetite and libido. Smoking this gives you a full bodied high that creeps up on you, and makes you feel a bit clouded. Last for a good 3 hours (or until you doze off). I enjoyed t...