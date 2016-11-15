ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for kushman602
Member since 2015
everything about this strain you will love, it smokes so well and has a real nice head buzz. also the flavor and smell of the bud is amazing definitely would smoke again.
Avatar for dandrews
Member since 2017
Awesome indica strain. The smell is like very sweet berries and some hints of cheese as well. Great for creativity, appetite and libido. Smoking this gives you a full bodied high that creeps up on you, and makes you feel a bit clouded. Last for a good 3 hours (or until you doze off). I enjoyed t...
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for prpljess024
Member since 2014
Very tasty.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Murphy22441
Member since 2017
Purps for days! :) Excellent trim job, dense sticky purple nugs with a nice blueberry aroma and a indescribable taste. Got me to sleep pretty well.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GordBirch
Member since 2014
I sleep poorly and am always looking for a new indica that keeps me down - and I have found it - deep sedation, incredibly beautiful body relaxation and pain reduction.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ThatBoyXylo
Member since 2015
Recently got some crumble of this strain. Very good tasting. Very smooth. This strain got me feeling good as hell.
Avatar for MAXIMUMCUSTODY1
Member since 2016
I have actually smoked this before, beautiful bud, dense nugs, fruity bluish taste. Got pretty high too. Not top shelf though.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed