Indica

Blue Ox by Rare Dankness Seeds is a berry-rich version of their Stone Mountain strain. By combining classic Blueberry with The OX, Rare Dankness created a sweet, well-rounded strain with aromas of blueberry, coffee, chocolate, and earthy spice. The dense, resinous buds express blue and purple foliage that looks nearly as good as it smells. Blue Ox has extremely strong indica effects that relax the body to the point of sedation. Use Blue Ox to abate post-chemotherapy symptoms like nausea, appetite loss, and physical discomfort.   

Avatar for dandrews
Member since 2017
Awesome indica strain. The smell is like very sweet berries and some hints of cheese as well. Great for creativity, appetite and libido. Smoking this gives you a full bodied high that creeps up on you, and makes you feel a bit clouded. Last for a good 3 hours (or until you doze off). I enjoyed t...
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GordBirch
Member since 2014
I sleep poorly and am always looking for a new indica that keeps me down - and I have found it - deep sedation, incredibly beautiful body relaxation and pain reduction.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Murphy22441
Member since 2017
Purps for days! :) Excellent trim job, dense sticky purple nugs with a nice blueberry aroma and a indescribable taste. Got me to sleep pretty well.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MAXIMUMCUSTODY1
Member since 2016
I have actually smoked this before, beautiful bud, dense nugs, fruity bluish taste. Got pretty high too. Not top shelf though.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for prpljess024
Member since 2014
Very tasty.
RelaxedSleepy
Lineage

The OX
Blueberry
Blue Ox

