Hybrid

Blue Rhino

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Blue Rhino

Blue Rhino is a potent cross of Blueberry and White Rhino that has a unique fruity aroma mixed with some skunky harshness. This plant may be of special interest to growers for its large flowers, which will get to their most impressive size when grown outdoors. Patients like this strain for its balanced mix of head and body effects, making it an option for staying focused or wanting to relax, depending on your needs.

Effects

645 reported effects from 90 people
Relaxed 58%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 40%
Sleepy 38%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 5%

Reviews

126

Avatar for justcarrie3
Member since 2013
I rate this strain so high because it does what I need it to do medically. Yes, the buzz is nice (often essential), but that's not why I take this strain. If I want to get baked I choose something specifically for that (ah, the variety of growing your own in addition to sampling what the collectives...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for tuckbud
Member since 2010
A lovely Blueberry + White Rhino Cross, Beautiful light green, crystal covered buds with spots of purple. It has an amazing sweet skunk scent, with a definite blueberry aroma. The buds drop plenty of kief!
Reported
feelings
HappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for 33443GREEN
Member since 2013
It is a very strong, focused, cerebral high. The smell alone is enough to be intrigued by this fruity flower. With a "Haze" hangover, I find that this bud is best for early evening use. I would highly recommend this flower. Hope this helps fellow leafers.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for ZombieQueen
Member since 2014
I've only smoked recreationally but I've had excruciating pain in my knees the last 3 weeks to the point I had to take a sabbatical from my job. Insurance hasn't kicked in yet so I'm having to wait to go to the doctors and someone had told me to try smoking some weed medicinally to help with the pai...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for Heliosphan
Member since 2015
I enjoy this strain. The high is the best of both worlds. You feel focused enough for tasks that require cognitive resources, yet you feel uplifted. I was smoking other strains the night I tried this, but felt instantly higher when I added Blue Rhino to the equation.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryTinglyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
White Rhino
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Blue Rhino
Strain child
Blue Kripple
child

