Blue Spring Cookies strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Euphoric

Sleepy

Blue Spring Cookies strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    35% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    17% of people say it helps with Pain

March 17, 2024
It made me autistic. Satisfied customer 👍
8 people found this helpful
April 1, 2024
Nice Old School strain. Takes me back to the 1980s in North Florida. Volusia County. Highly recommended by a 50 year smoker.
6 people found this helpful
April 2, 2024
Very in your face high euphoric nice sedating body high slowly settling in and bam ya smacked
4 people found this helpful
March 31, 2024
Very uplifting, nice and smooth. Great cart from alchemy. Got rid of my pain and gave me a great start to the day.
3 people found this helpful
March 3, 2024
relaxing full body high
2 people found this helpful
September 23, 2024
made me extremely paranoid, but not in a panicky way. i could not stop laughing and felt really happy though. also, holy balls do the effects last long. my sister and i shared a tiny bowl of this and both still felt it for hours and hours later, and weed doesn’t even effect her like that really. ever! so, it’s incredibly strong i would say, but tolerable. take that as you wish :)
1 person found this helpful
June 9, 2024
it's like blue dream but much slower. the flavor reminds me of like the blueberry oat milk from trader joes
July 17, 2024
This is a good night ender.

