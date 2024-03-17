Blue Spring Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Spring Cookies.
Blue Spring Cookies strain effects
Blue Spring Cookies strain helps with
- 47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
B........r
March 17, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
It made me autistic. Satisfied customer 👍
b........2
April 1, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Nice Old School strain. Takes me back to the 1980s in North Florida. Volusia County. Highly recommended by a 50 year smoker.
p........6
April 2, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Very in your face high euphoric nice sedating body high slowly settling in and bam ya smacked
d........x
March 31, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Very uplifting, nice and smooth. Great cart from alchemy. Got rid of my pain and gave me a great start to the day.
t........8
March 3, 2024
relaxing full body high
h........k
September 23, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Anxious
made me extremely paranoid, but not in a panicky way. i could not stop laughing and felt really happy though. also, holy balls do the effects last long. my sister and i shared a tiny bowl of this and both still felt it for hours and hours later, and weed doesn’t even effect her like that really. ever! so, it’s incredibly strong i would say, but tolerable. take that as you wish :)
e........1
June 9, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
it's like blue dream but much slower. the flavor reminds me of like the blueberry oat milk from trader joes
m........r
July 17, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is a good night ender.