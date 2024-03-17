stock photo similar to Blue Spring Cookies
IndicaTHC 27.25%CBD

Blue Spring Cookies

Blue Spring Cookies is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pillars Of Cake and GSC. Blue Spring Cookies is 27.25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Trulieve, the average price of Blue Spring Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Spring Cookies’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Spring Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Blue Spring Cookies strain effects

Reported by 17 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Sleepy

Blue Spring Cookies strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    35% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    17% of people say it helps with Pain
Similar to Blue Spring Cookies near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Blue Spring Cookies strain reviews17

March 17, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Talkative
It made me autistic. Satisfied customer 👍
8 people found this helpful
April 1, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Nice Old School strain. Takes me back to the 1980s in North Florida. Volusia County. Highly recommended by a 50 year smoker.
6 people found this helpful
April 2, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Very in your face high euphoric nice sedating body high slowly settling in and bam ya smacked
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Blue Spring Cookies strain genetics

Strain parent
Gsc
GSC
parent
Blue Spring Cookies
BSC
Blue Spring Cookies