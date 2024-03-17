stock photo similar to Blue Spring Cookies
Blue Spring Cookies
Blue Spring Cookies is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pillars Of Cake and GSC. Blue Spring Cookies is 27.25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Trulieve, the average price of Blue Spring Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blue Spring Cookies’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Spring Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
Blue Spring Cookies strain reviews17
B........r
March 17, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
b........2
April 1, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
p........6
April 2, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed