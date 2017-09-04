ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Steel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Steel.

Avatar for Sloppybear77
Member since 2019
my absolute favorite.
Avatar for Yacota
Member since 2019
Im a medical patient for chronic back pain. Even though this strain is almost entirely a head high its pretty effective for helping with the pain. It definatly makes you sleepy. This is my go-to right now from my dispensary. If you mix it with another strain that gives a good body high (i reccommend...
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DeathstarWTF
Member since 2019
Beautiful fluffy lime green buds. great smell, great taste.. great high
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for cmesmile
Member since 2018
Im on my second bowl of this and so far I like the pain relieving affects and help with nausea. Not fond of the head-high but I’m definitely relaxed. Great strain.
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for jgodfr4
Member since 2019
Not a huge fan of this one. I’m normally a very relaxed person when I smoke, but this one really didn’t sit well with me. I’ve never felt as uncomfortably high as with this one
Avatar for kaylawebb
Member since 2019
I love it! It's main job is to help me fall asleep though and it worked at first but I guess I got too use to it. Highly recommend though.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hurricanee
Member since 2017
It's alright but it makes me feel too zoned out.
Avatar for JohnnyBoy1962
Member since 2017
Best Medical Indica
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted