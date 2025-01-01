stock photo similar to Blue Sunset Sherbert
Blue Sunset Sherbert
Blue Sunset Sherbert is a cannabis strain bred by Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam. Blue Sunset Sherbert is a paring of Sunset Sherbert and Purple Punch. Blue Sunset Sherbert has a terpene profile that features notes of Limonene, Humulene and Terpinolene. The flavor is mostly sweet candy and citrus notes. According to Barney’s, Blue Sunset Sherbert is a big yielder with up to 700 grams per square meter.
