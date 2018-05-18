Blue Wolf by Wolf Genetics is a sativa-dominant combination of undisclosed parent strains and possibly some old school Haze genetics. It’s a fast-growing plant with some beneficial environmental resistances alongside a trainable structure. Wolf Genetics recommends topping and cropping this plant to improve vegetative growth, leading into a fruitful flowering cycle of 60 to 67 days. Blue Wolf is a heavy-yielding plant and sprouts gooey buds that reek of blueberry, citrus, and spices. Enjoy Blue Wolf’s powerful clear-headed cerebral high and mild physical effects for an uplifting and enjoyable mood booster.