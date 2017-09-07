Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Dream.
Reviews
48
GettingMedicatedOK
Member since 2019
As a blue dream fan I decided to try this hybrid. Assumed I’d have the usual effects... I ended up a little disappointed in the medical effects as I felt no relief from chronic pain or the nausea that accompanies my severe pain, was further disappointed when I felt little to no effects at all after ...
Some would describe Blueberry Dream to be relaxing, I'd say the better adjective would be "calming". It's great for lowering stress levels and providing a surge of creativity while also enhancing one's ability to focus. This particular strain should be specifically targeted at inexperienced cannabis...
This by far, is the tastiest strain I've ever had. It reminds me of Pez candies. Super smooth and you drift sloooowly off into bliss. I'm not really a Sativa kind of Gal, but I absolutely will pick this up if I see it somewhere. If you see it, get it. You wont be sorry. This is in my top 3 all time...