ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blueberry Dream
  4. Reviews

Blueberry Dream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Dream.

Reviews

48

Avatar for GettingMedicatedOK
Member since 2019
As a blue dream fan I decided to try this hybrid. Assumed I’d have the usual effects... I ended up a little disappointed in the medical effects as I felt no relief from chronic pain or the nausea that accompanies my severe pain, was further disappointed when I felt little to no effects at all after ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for ipollack24
Member since 2019
Some would describe Blueberry Dream to be relaxing, I'd say the better adjective would be "calming". It's great for lowering stress levels and providing a surge of creativity while also enhancing one's ability to focus. This particular strain should be specifically targeted at inexperienced cannabis...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for valentinemiko
Member since 2019
Pain 6/10 To 2/10 Slight tingling Good body high Relaxing Creative Head hurt general pain Tastes good 20 min in
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Honeythorn
Member since 2018
This by far, is the tastiest strain I've ever had. It reminds me of Pez candies. Super smooth and you drift sloooowly off into bliss. I'm not really a Sativa kind of Gal, but I absolutely will pick this up if I see it somewhere. If you see it, get it. You wont be sorry. This is in my top 3 all time...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blueberry DreamUser uploaded image of Blueberry DreamUser uploaded image of Blueberry DreamUser uploaded image of Blueberry DreamUser uploaded image of Blueberry DreamUser uploaded image of Blueberry DreamUser uploaded image of Blueberry Dream
more
photos
Avatar for Albertstevens
Member since 2018
One of the best strains i have had it really helps when u wanna put your feet up and relax
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for IndiraT33
Member since 2018
I love it smooth and tasty!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for sburke30
Member since 2016
This is a great strain for Sativa lovers. Very energetic and focused high. Also, I noticed no added anxiety from smoking it (which usually happens with sativas for me).
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Taytay1965
Member since 2018
Smells good and taste good..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed