So I picked an eighth up while in Az. The THC percentage is lower than what I usually have in SoCal, and the buds were a little dry. That being said those are the only two negatives I can say about it. The lineage was good enough to still make it good. I smoke for pain relief, and it did the trick. One good bowl, give you legitimate relaxation. The flavor is surprisingly pleasant and the smoke is relatively smooth. A bit surprised on the lung expansion the first few times I smoked it. The effects at the 20 minute mark pretty much get you to the peak high, so if you are looking to get where you wanna be, and no higher, this is the bud for you. I’m usually a nighttime smoker so I give this one two thumbs up. Would be good if you were relaxing alone or with a small group. Not a super social smoke. More of a roast a bowl, and listen to some Pink Floyd in the dark kinda bud.