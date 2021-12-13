Blueberry Gelato reviews

Blueberry Gelato strain effects

Feelings

Hungry

Aroused

Relaxed

Blueberry Gelato strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety

December 13, 2021
December 13, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
I’m pretty fucking high
29 people found this helpful
March 28, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Just got some of this and I immediately noticed the smell smells just like blueberries and the nugs were so condensed smokes good too
8 people found this helpful
December 22, 2022
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Nice THC and CBD content, I find this one of the weaker Gelato strains. The high is decent for a top-shelf strain, the nugs are very green and smell almost like pine trees. Overall this strain is great for a nice, warm high that doesn't push itself to much. It also does wonders for anxiety.
6 people found this helpful
May 25, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
What that fellow in the comments said, we still pretty fucking high
6 people found this helpful
July 6, 2021
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Recently got some and it had a really dank smell, beautiful color and crystals when I broke open the nugs. Hits you pretty quick and had a good taste. Can't go wrong with any gelato strain really
6 people found this helpful
April 16, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Relaxed
So I picked an eighth up while in Az. The THC percentage is lower than what I usually have in SoCal, and the buds were a little dry. That being said those are the only two negatives I can say about it. The lineage was good enough to still make it good. I smoke for pain relief, and it did the trick. One good bowl, give you legitimate relaxation. The flavor is surprisingly pleasant and the smoke is relatively smooth. A bit surprised on the lung expansion the first few times I smoked it. The effects at the 20 minute mark pretty much get you to the peak high, so if you are looking to get where you wanna be, and no higher, this is the bud for you. I’m usually a nighttime smoker so I give this one two thumbs up. Would be good if you were relaxing alone or with a small group. Not a super social smoke. More of a roast a bowl, and listen to some Pink Floyd in the dark kinda bud.
4 people found this helpful
July 10, 2021
Very balanced between calm and energized. Smooth earthy taste. Heavy fan of Gelato. 1st trying Blueberry. Amazing !
4 people found this helpful
February 29, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Dry eyes
smoking a Cali clear disposable - blueberry gelato bought it for $19 out the door. it’s got a puff bar like shape and color and is rechargeable by usb c. super milky hits, I have to take small ones or risk coughing up a lung. Taste is like plug plays berry gang exotics pod. I’ve tried others from this brand and so far they haven’t missed. Fire, 10/10
3 people found this helpful

