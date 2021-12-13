Blueberry Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Gelato.
Blueberry Gelato strain effects
Blueberry Gelato strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
m........3
December 13, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I’m pretty fucking high
7........i
March 28, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Just got some of this and I immediately noticed the smell smells just like blueberries and the nugs were so condensed smokes good too
J........i
December 22, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Nice THC and CBD content, I find this one of the weaker Gelato strains. The high is decent for a top-shelf strain, the nugs are very green and smell almost like pine trees. Overall this strain is great for a nice, warm high that doesn't push itself to much. It also does wonders for anxiety.
4........z
May 25, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
What that fellow in the comments said, we still pretty fucking high
B........4
July 6, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Recently got some and it had a really dank smell, beautiful color and crystals when I broke open the nugs. Hits you pretty quick and had a good taste. Can't go wrong with any gelato strain really
J........8
April 16, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
So I picked an eighth up while in Az. The THC percentage is lower than what I usually have in SoCal, and the buds were a little dry. That being said those are the only two negatives I can say about it. The lineage was good enough to still make it good. I smoke for pain relief, and it did the trick. One good bowl, give you legitimate relaxation. The flavor is surprisingly pleasant and the smoke is relatively smooth. A bit surprised on the lung expansion the first few times I smoked it. The effects at the 20 minute mark pretty much get you to the peak high, so if you are looking to get where you wanna be, and no higher, this is the bud for you. I’m usually a nighttime smoker so I give this one two thumbs up. Would be good if you were relaxing alone or with a small group. Not a super social smoke. More of a roast a bowl, and listen to some Pink Floyd in the dark kinda bud.
H........0
July 10, 2021
Very balanced between calm and energized. Smooth earthy taste. Heavy fan of Gelato. 1st trying Blueberry. Amazing !
f........n
February 29, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Dry eyes
smoking a Cali clear disposable - blueberry gelato bought it for $19 out the door. it’s got a puff bar like shape and color and is rechargeable by usb c. super milky hits, I have to take small ones or risk coughing up a lung. Taste is like plug plays berry gang exotics pod. I’ve tried others from this brand and so far they haven’t missed. Fire, 10/10