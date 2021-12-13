stock photo similar to Blueberry Gelato
HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%

Blueberry Gelato

Blueberry Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. Blueberry Gelato is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Gelato effects make them feel relaxed,  creative, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, insomnia, and nausea. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. Blueberry Gelato features an aroma and flavor profile of grape, blueberry, and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Blueberry Gelato strain effects

Reported by 24 real people like you

Feelings

Hungry

Aroused

Relaxed

Blueberry Gelato strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Blueberry Gelato strain reviews24

December 13, 2021
I’m pretty fucking high
29 people found this helpful
March 28, 2022
Just got some of this and I immediately noticed the smell smells just like blueberries and the nugs were so condensed smokes good too
8 people found this helpful
December 22, 2022
Nice THC and CBD content, I find this one of the weaker Gelato strains. The high is decent for a top-shelf strain, the nugs are very green and smell almost like pine trees. Overall this strain is great for a nice, warm high that doesn't push itself to much. It also does wonders for anxiety.
6 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Blueberry Gelato strain genetics

Strain parent
Bry
Blueberry
parent
Blueberry Gelato
BbG
Blueberry Gelato