Blueberry Jam reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Jam.
Blueberry Jam strain effects
Blueberry Jam strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
h........0
June 4, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
It tastes amazing. Immediately hit me in the eyes. Washing over my body as I type. Lulz def recommend
e........0
March 11, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
One hit and I feel relaxed and sleepy. Taste isn't great, but I've definitely tasted worse. Overall the effects leave me wanting more.