Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blueberry Jam.

Blueberry Jam strain effects

Feelings

Happy

Sleepy

Euphoric

Blueberry Jam strain helps with

  • Stress
    66% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    33% of people say it helps with Insomnia

June 4, 2024
It tastes amazing. Immediately hit me in the eyes. Washing over my body as I type. Lulz def recommend
March 11, 2024
One hit and I feel relaxed and sleepy. Taste isn't great, but I've definitely tasted worse. Overall the effects leave me wanting more.
