Blueberry Jam

Blueberry Jam is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Honey Dew. Blueberry Jam is 30.8% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Esensia Proprietary, the average price of Blueberry Jam typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Jam’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Jam, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Blueberry Jam strain effects

Feelings

Happy

Sleepy

Euphoric

Blueberry Jam strain helps with

  • Stress
    66% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Blueberry Jam strain reviews3

June 4, 2024
It tastes amazing. Immediately hit me in the eyes. Washing over my body as I type. Lulz def recommend
March 11, 2024
One hit and I feel relaxed and sleepy. Taste isn't great, but I've definitely tasted worse. Overall the effects leave me wanting more.
Blueberry Jam strain genetics

Strain parent
Blueberry
Blueberry Jam
