Indica

4.1 1021 reviews

Blueberry Kush

aka Blueberry OG, Blueberry OG Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 36 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1021 reviews

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

747 people reported 5582 effects
Relaxed 60%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 45%
Sleepy 45%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 42%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 28%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 6%

Reviews

1,021

Avatar for Scratchy
Member since 2015
Great strain, forced me to say "holy shit" as I exhaled my first hit. Gave me wicked munchies [but I made an amazing grilled cheese: *Equal Parts Swiss and Mozzarella Cheeses *Country bread/Texas toast/thick bread *Butter for frying pan *Garlic and black sea salt *Tapatio (for di...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Bosendorfer
Member since 2012
This bud is completely fantastic. The green, dense buds have tendril-like leaves that give it the impression of being on fire. The sample I had was so caked with crystals that it almost appeared whited and had me immediately thinking of White Widow. A very pleasant, spicy kush smell mingled with ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungrySleepyUplifted
Avatar for scotl11
Member since 2014
Wow. This is so far my favorite strain ive been looking for another blueberry tasting strain for a while and while it tasted like it and even smelt like it when it was smoke, it absolutely got me stoned, off of one huge bowl, but i smoke weed everyday 4 -5 times a day and im sitting here typing this...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BakedBuffalo
Member since 2014
One of my favorite indicas, a great night time strain. This strain is very good for stress and anxiety relief, insomnia, and pain. Blueberry kush has an excellent scent, that I describe as earthy blueberries. A fairly potent strain, the effects are felt immediately. The body high is fantastic and i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🍇🍬 This is candy. Straight up smells like blueberry candy. I don't understand how such a flavor could grow out of the earth without being an actual blueberry... This strain is awesome. It's so flavorful that it will leave you with a more confused face than an accidental front-facing camera switch....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Find Blueberry Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blueberry Kush nearby.

Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Blueberry Kush

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Blueberry Kush

Hang tight. We're looking for Blueberry Kush nearby.

Good reads

Tips for growing Blueberry Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Blueberry Kush cannabis
These Cancer Survivors Share Their Preferred Cannabis Strains
These Cancer Survivors Share Their Preferred Cannabis Strains

